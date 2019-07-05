Defending Champion, Kerber, Knocked out

Defending champion Angelique Kerber has been knocked out of Wimbledon in the second round after a stunning display by world number 95 Lauren Davis.

The German, 31, could not get off court two quickly enough after a 2-6 6-2 6-1 defeat by the American, who was only in the tournament as a lucky loser.

The fifth seed saved two match points before sending a backhand into the net as the crowd watched in disbelief.

“I am so happy to win, it is almost surreal,” said 25-year-old Davis.

“This means everything as it is what I work for.”

Top seed Ashleigh Barty, sixth seed Petra Kvitova and Sloane Stephens, seeded ninth, made it through safely to the third round with straight-set victories.

But fourth seed Kiki Bertens had to come back from a set down and saved a match point to beat American Taylor Townsend 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.