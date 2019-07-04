Okoko, Bayelsa Guber Aspirant, Condemns Killing of DPO, 3 Cops

•Expresses shock over Bayelsa radio fire incident

Emmanuel Addeh in Yenagoa

A governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 16 governorship poll in Bayelsa, Mr Keniebi Okoko, has condemned in strong terms, Monday’s invasion of a police station in Agudama Ekpetiama area of the state.

In a statement signed by the businessman on yesterday, he described the attack in which four policemen, including a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and a pregnant policewoman were brutally murdered as not only barbaric, but an action that should not be condoned by any civilised society.

He maintained that in a society where there is no sanction for bad behaviour , evil thrives and urged the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to ensure the prompt arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrence to others in the same mould.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, Okoko harped on the need for every Nigerian to be security conscious and urged the people of the state to help the security forces by providing them useful and usable information.

“ It is unfortunate and indeed sad that the four security agents were gruesomely murdered while serving their fatherland. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased.

“While we mourn these great men and a woman who paid the supreme price for their country, we must not also forget to seize the moment and ensure that incidents like this do not become a regular occurrence.

“ It is worrisome and very disturbing that a gang could brashly attack a police station which should be the bastion and a dependable resort for citizens who need help when they are in danger.

“This incident and several others throughout the country, must be condemned by everybody who loves this state” he said.

He also lauded the Inspector General of Police (IGP) , Mr Muhammed Adamu, for promptly deploying special tactical police squads to the state to unravel the mystery behind the attack and apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the governorship aspirant has commiserated with the Bayelsa state government and employees of the state-owned Bayelsa Radio over yesterday’s fire incident.

The inferno was said to have razed the accounts office, live studio, recording studio, control room, confidential documents, electronics, furniture and several other assets.

Okoko , however expressed joy that no life was lost during the incident and commended the Seriake Dickson-led government for the plan to set up a committee to look at the cause of the fire incident with a view to preventing any future occurrence.

“ Happily, no life was lost. That is enough reason to be grateful to God. Material things can always be replaced as far as one is alive.

“Everything should be done to ensure that the place is fixed as soon as possible so that those who work there can quickly return to their beats” he said.