Inaugurated members of EDHA swell to 12, with swearing-in of Agbaje

Conceding to the wishes of his constituents and citing his commitment to their welfare and interest, Emmanuel Agbaje, representing Akoko Edo Constituency II has been inaugurated as an honourable member of the Edo State House of Assembly, swelling the number of members in the House to 12.

Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye, swore him in on Wednesday, noting that the House reconvened for the swearing-in after Emmanuel had completed the required documentation.

Meanwhile, Justice M. G. Umar of a Benin Federal High Court has barred the Inspector General of Police and the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from obstructing the constitutional duties of members of the Edo House of Assembly.

The judge also gave an interim order of injunction restraining “the 1st defendant, agents, from further publishing in any newspaper or other media, any inciting publications concerning the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker which took place on 17/6/2019 in the Edo State House of Assembly.”

At the sitting, the Speaker announced the compulsory retirement of the Deputy Clerk of the Assembly, Mr. Samuel Efeizokhae.

Addressing journalists after his inauguration, Hon. Agbaje said, “Sincerely I would say that there comes a time when one would put his personal interest aside and consider the interest of the people. I was elected to serve my people, so their interest comes first.”

He added: “I may have some reservations about my earlier decision, having reviewed my position and the position of my people, I have decided to toe the line of the masses. That is why I came forward to be inaugurated. My people need to be represented. I was elected to serve them. I did not come on my own. Which ever way you view the situation, I must have to toe the path of my people.”

He assured to uphold the confidence his constituents reposed in him, noting “I think they will also appreciate that I listened to them. I will provide that representation which I have received the mandate to do.”

Hon. Agbaje appealed to the other 12 members-elect yet to be inaugurated to complete necessary documentation to be inaugurated as members of the assembly, noting, “My message to my colleague is this; I urge them to sheath their sword. I granted an interview and said this is a family matter. For intra-party issues there must always be disagreements.

“But there should be compromise. So I urge them to sheath their sword. Let them come back home and join forces with the present government and rebuild Edo State. We as House of Assembly Members have our own issues. I think we should join hands and support the present government’s developmental strides.”