Falola to Deliver Second Distinguished Governance Lecture

The second distinguished governance lecture of the Oba Sikiru Adetona Professorial Chair will be delivered by Professor Toyin Falola on the July 8, 2019, at the OGD Hall of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State.

Slated to commence at 11.00 a. m., the lecture is expected to attract a wide circle of scholars, policy makers, civil society activists, university administrators and members of the Board of Trustees of the Professorial Chair.

Falola, who is a Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at the University of Texas, and also a globally acclaimed author, writer, academic leader and pan Africanist will address the subject; ‘Governance, Citizenship and the Nigerian State’.

The distinguished lecture series was inaugurated two years ago to complement the annual professorial chair lecture statutorily delivered by the current occupant of the Professor Ayo Olukotun Chair, on May 10, the birth date of the donor, Oba (Dr) Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of Ijebu land.

The lecture usually delivered by a top flight scholar with international reputation was flagged off in 2017 by Professor Oyebanji Oyekinka, a former Regional Adviser for frica to United Nations-Habitat.

This year’s lecture will be chaired by the eminent lawyer, Mr. Olatunji Ayanlaja (SAN), who is also the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Professorial Chair.

The lecture will elucidate the interrelationship between citizenship, its current status in the Nigerian polity and governance as well as the state. The lecture is also billed to offer policy recommendations targeted at lifting Nigeria out of the current pervasive material and intellectual poverty to which it has been sentenced by weak governance and well leadership deficits.