Falcon to Celebrate 25 Years of Existence Thursday

Falcon Corporation Limited, will thursday mark her 25th year in business operation with the theme, ‘Falcons: 25 Years of Corporate Excellence’.

The anniversary, billed to hold in Lagos, will bring together key industry stakeholders within the energy and gas sector, Falcon management, partners, investors, customers and members of staff.

In a statement made available to THISDAY wednesday, the co-Founder, Falcon Corporation, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, said the event would provide a platform to appreciate the support and commitment of both external and internal stakeholders.

Ezigbo, who co-founded the organisation along with his wife, Audrey Ezigbo, said within the last 25 years, Falcon Corporation has distinguished itself in the industry through intentional and consistent delivery of superior solutions that drive economic progress, industrialisation and human capital development across the continent in an ethical and sustainable way.

He added that the incessant gas flaring in the country which was not only a source of pollution but also depicted a gross waste of national resources, stirred in them the urge to find innovative solutions to derive economic value from gas for the country.

Ezigbo stressed that in 25, Falcon Petroleum Limited expanded to include FalconGaz, Falcon Kinetics, Falcon Estates and Property Development, making it one of the largest indigenous operations in the gas distribution space.

The Falcon 25th anniversary event is aimed at hosting key industry stakeholders within the energy and gas sector, the board and management of Falcon, partners, investors, customers and members of staff. The event is set to hold in a warm and conducive atmosphere of conviviality that offers entertainment and networking opportunities.

“We are a leading, privately held, wholly indigenous company which holds a diverse portfolio of prime investments in oil and gas, energy and infrastructure. It was founded on the principles of integrity and innovation, with a vision to make tangible impact and elevate the profile of private entrepreneurial development in Nigeria.

“Falcon is fully committed as a strategic partner in natural gas development and energy deployment in all sectors of the economy where natural gas can be employed as a driver of economic growth and industrialisation.”

"As time has progressed, Falcon has achieved a holistic gas engineering capability that enables the organisation offer customers a wide range of services which satisfy the highest gas quality and safety requirements, and for which the business has received several awards and industry recognitions."