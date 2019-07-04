Access Bank to Build 15-Storey House in Ogun

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, Wednesday disclosed plans by its organisation to build a 15-storey high-rise building and a creative arts and entertainment village in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He also said the bank will build an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) software and content development hub in the state.

Wigwe who made this known in Abeokuta, while on a courtesy visit to the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said that Access Bank was looking at a sector that would sit on four major hubs, adding that entertainment, information technology and skills, Nollywood and music industry would be looked into.

“I am talking of a sector that will sit on four major hubs – first is entertainment, the second is IT and vocational skills, which will basically ensure that several people from these great state and neighboring states will be trained and given high quality power as far as intellectual content is concerned; the third has to do with Nollywood and the fourth has to do with music,” he said.

Also, he noted that Access Bank was looking at establishing a support system in Abeokuta, while also it is aiming at starting the construction of a 15-story building that would help to support their contingency plan for Information Technology, affirming that work would start later in the year

“The second is a project that is dear to me and which is to ensure that we start looking at establishing what we refer to as a support system for Access Bank out here in Abeokuta, we are determined to put up a 15 story building out here in Abeokuta which will basically help support contingency plan for IT, help support us as far as our contact center is concerned, ensure that we give Ogun a befitting center if you like, compared to other world class institutions that intend to come out here.

“We will start construction of that site later this year, we will ensure we put our map fully out here in this beautiful city,” he said.

Wigwe added that the creative sector which has being taken for granted for a long time could employ between two and three million people if looked into.

“The creative sector is a very important sector that people take for granted and if you look at the context of Nigeria, if we get it right, perhaps, coming out of Ogun State, you will find out that we will provide employment over the next five years to perhaps two or three million people coming out of that sector,” he said.

In his remarks, Abiodun, commended the decision of the Access Bank Plc to partner the State government in its quest to build the state through its investment drives in the creative arts and entertainment village and its decision to erect a 15- storey building in the state.

Abiodun said that his government would provide an enabling environment for a Public Private Sector Partnership which would be fundamental to the economic growth of the state, noting that the visit was a clear testimony to the commitment of his administration’s desire to provide good governance.