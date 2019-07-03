UK, Norway Pledge Support for Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Sector

The United Kingdom and the Norwegian governments yesterday pledged to support efforts that would drive growth and development in the Nigerian oil and gas sector

The two countries reiterated their commitment yesterday at the ongoing Nigerian Oil and Gas Conference and Exhibition, in Abuja.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said Nigeria was the country’s second largest partner in Africa, adding that 95 per cent of UK’s import was from Nigeria.

“We have a very strong bilateral and we have strong ambition with what we are doing with Nigeria, “she said

He said that Britain had over 50 years of experience in exploration and would be ready to help Nigerian in tackling some of its problems in the sector.

She said that for Nigeria to continue to witness positive result and growth in the sector, government must ensure transparency, sanctity of contracts, ensure a dependable judiciary, among others.

She noted that UK will in 2020 host the African investment Forum in London and urged the federal government and all stakeholders in the sector to participate.

“The investment forum is an opportunity for anyone to showcase investments for financing because we already have an amount set aside for such support.

“If you don’t access it, it will be there,” she said.

Also, Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Jens-Petter Kjemprud, said President Muhammadu Buhari needed the oil sector to tackle numerous challenges in the country.

He said that the oil sector was used to develop the Norway and by extension enhance growth and development.

“If the oil and gas sector is well developed and managed well, it will be useful in solving many of the problems in Nigeria.

“President Buhari needs to support the sector because it is very relevant for the development of the country,” he said.

He added that Norway managed its oil and gas sector with high transparency, true democracy and and enforcement of the rule of Law.

He stated that Nigeria should emulate adding that government must redirect its focus to renewable energy where the world is currently focusing