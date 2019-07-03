Senator Abbo Apologises, Begs for Forgiveness

From Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The embattled Senator Elisha Abbo who slapped a sales girl in a sex toy shop in Abuja has apologised to Nigerians and all mothers for his conduct.

The senator who addressed a press conference at the National Secretariat of the PDP said that his action was regrettable.

Senator Abbo, who sobbed while reading his speech, asked that he should be forgiven as to err is human and to forgive is divine.

He said. “It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that 1. Senator Ishaku Abbo (SIA) profoundly apologize to all Nigerians. the Senate. the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). my famiy, as well as our mothers ~ the Nigcrian women.

The text of his speech reach thus, “I personally apologize to Barbra and her family for my action which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“l have never been known or associated with such actions in the past in my life. Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger. I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me. To err is human, to forgive is divine.

“To the Church of God everywhere in the world. I am sorry. As an Ambassador of Christ. much is expected of me.

“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval to such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed. this episode has taught me a very great lesson both as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is reposed on me.

“Finally. I assure Nigerians, especially my good people of Adamawa North of my good conduct at all times. Thank you and God bless”.