Senate Probes Alleged Assault on Woman by Senator Abo

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday instituted a seven- man Ad – hoc committee to investigate alleged recent physical assault on a lady at an adult toys shop in Abuja by Senator Ishaku Abo (Adamawa North).

The alleged incident had been trending on social media in the last 24 hours which the Senate felt was injurious to its image.

The upper legislative chamber’s resolve to probe the alleged violent conduct of one of its members, was sequel to a motion moved to that effect by Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central).

Sani had come under Orders 14 and 15 of the Senate Standing rules, arguing that the incident must be investigated and appropriate action taken if the Senator involved was found guilty .

According to him , between Tuesday morning and Wednesday when he drew the attention of the Senate to it, not less than 111 calls had been made to his lines by concerned Nigerians in and outside the country .

He submitted that “to save the image of the Senate and the Senators, embarrassing allegation against one of us must be investigated and sanctions applied where necessary”.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan , after listening to submission of some Senators, set up a seven – man committee to carry out thorough investigation into the incident and report back within two weeks.

The committee is to be headed by Senator Sam Egwu (Ebonyi North), with members including Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central) and Mathew Urhoghide (Edo South).

Others include Dauda Jika ( Bauchi Central), Danladi Sankara (Jigawa North East), Stella Oduah ( Anambra North) and Mohammed Sani ( Niger East ).