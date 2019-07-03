Obaseki’s Housing Reforms: EDPA plans 369-unit Estate in Ekpoma

As part of efforts to boost the development of affordable housing in the state, the Edo State Government has said that plans are being finalised to develop a 369-unit Estate in Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area of the state.

The Executive Chairman, Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA), Isoken Omo, who disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Benin City, the state capital, said the agency is spearheading the development of the project.

Omo noted that EDPA is pursuing a holistic plan to maximise its land bank across the three senatorial districts to drive affordable housing development for the masses.

She said, “We are planning a 369-unit Estate in Ekpoma. We have concentrated in Benin City, Edo State capital in the past two years, but we want to expand our scope now. We want to expand our projects to other parts of the state where we have land banks, especially in Uromi and Ekpoma.”

She explained that the development of the estate would commence before the end of 2019 and would be driven with an affordable payment plan, noting, “We have started finalising the designs. It is going to be an Estate for civil servants and low-income earners.

“The prices will be between N3million to N4million with four housing types. There will be 2 and 3-bedroom types.”

She said the first phase of the Emotan Gardens Estate being developed in Benin City has been completed, as arrangements have been concluded for owners to move into their properties.

“Between June 2018 to January 2019, we completed the first phase of 100 units in the estate and all the housing units have been bought. We have started the second phase and the plan is to deliver the 1,400-units estate within four years.”