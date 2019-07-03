Obaseki Reshuffles Cabinet, Drops 8 Commissioners

Nominates 6 six replacements, appoints 5 special advisers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has reshuffled his cabinet, dropping eight Commissioners, nominating six replacements and appointing five Special Advisers.

The cabinet reshuffle was contained in a statement issued Wednesday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.,

In the statement, Ogie said: “The Edo State Government has approved the reshuffle of the State Executive Council (EXCO), with the Commissioners named below relieved of their appointments with effect from the date of this announcement”.

Those affected according to the statenent are, Joseph Ugheoke, Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources; Magdalene Ohenhen, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development; Osahon Amiolemen, Commissioner for Infrastructure; and Dr. David Osifo, Commissioner for Health.

Others are Mika Amanokha, Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties; Mariam Abubakar, Commissioner for Budget; Emmanuel Usoh, Commissioner for Wealth Creation, Cooperatives and Employment; Dr. Christopher Adesotu, Commissioner for Science and Technology.”

The statement also disclosed the nomination of Damian Lawani; Joe Ikpea; Felix Akhabue; Moses Agbakor; Momoh Oise Omorogbe and Marie Edeko as Commissioners, while newly appointed Special Advisers are: Kabiru Adjoto; Magdalene Ohenhen; Osaigbovo Iyoha; Andrew Momodu and Ojo Asien.

According to the SSG, “The state government offers its immense gratitude to the outgoing commissioners for their service and assures of continued cordial relations in the years ahead, while congratulating the newly appointed commissioners and special advisers, urging them to serve the people with integrity”.

The statement however, advised the outgoing commissioners to hand over all government property in their possession to the Permanent Secretaries in their ministries and wished them well in their future endeavours.