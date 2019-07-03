No Going Back on Dec 31 for Unqualified Teachers, Says TRCN Registrar

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Registrar, Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye has reiterated that the council will not back down on the December 31, 2019 deadline to flush out unqualified teachers from classrooms in the country.

Ajiboye, who said this in Ibadan, also disclosed that the National Council of Education (NCE) set the deadline for all teachers in Nigerian classrooms to get registered, qualified and licensed by the TRCN.

The Federal Ministry of Education had on June 7, 2019, sent a circular to all secondary school principals regarding the December 31 deadline for unqualified teachers to leave the classrooms.

Ajiboye stressed that the country needs quality teachers to deliver quality education and not those he termed ‘cheaters’, stating that the ultimate goal is to remove quackery from the teaching profession in order to ensure that only those with required competency give Nigerian children quality education.

He therefore urged those yet to be registered to take the opportunity of the qualifying tests and get registered by the council before the deadline.

“You need quality teachers to deliver quality education. TRCN’s mandate is to determine those who are teachers in terms of their qualifications and registration with the agency. Globally, teacher professionalism has become very imperative through appropriate regulatory standards as prescribed by the teaching regulatory authority in the country. There is still time to be registered.”