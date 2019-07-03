IPCR Inaugurates Committee for Annual National Peace Award

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has inaugurated a 13-man committee to work out modalities and recommend criteria for nominating individuals and groups that have distinguished themselves for the Annual National Peace Award.

The Director General of IPCR, Bakut Tswah Bakut, while inaugurating the committee, said that the National Peace Award was statutorily the prerogative of the Institute, which is charged with the mandate of peace promotion and conflict management in the country.

Bakut, who was represented by the Director of Administration, Mr. Sam Abi, said that the award would encourage those who have devoted their time and other resources to peaceful coexistence, adding that others would be induced to engage in various activities of peacebuilding for the overall achievement of the mandate of IPCR. A statement issued Wednesday by the Media Assistant to the IPCR DG, Mr. Abu Michael, revealed that the terms of reference for the committee included the suggestion and description of categories of the award; recommendation of criteria for nominating individuals/groups that have distinguished themselves in the various categories of the award; and to identify persons/groups qualified for the various categories of the award in respect of the 2019 edition. Bakut stressed that the committee, which is headed by the Institute’s Director of Democracy and Development Studies, Mr Gabriel Jiya, is also expected to suggest appropriate time in each year for the award and make any other useful suggestions appropriate to the subject matter.

Speaking, the Chairman of the Committee, Jiya, thanked the director general for the confidence reposed in the committee and pledged that the members would work assiduously for the successful accomplishment of the task which he termed noble.

Members of the committee include: Acting Head of the Defence and Security Studies, Mr. Emmanuel Mamman; Acting Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Mrs. Abaya Umogbai; Head of External Revenue and Chairman of NASU, IPCR, Mr. Charles Ofikwu; Dr. Babatunde Olalekan, Dozie Acholonu, Nneka Ikelionu, Ishaq Daksiri, Aisha Arigu, Hafsat Hamidu, Aisha Kaka, Abednego Okafor, and Mr. Abu Michael as Secretary.