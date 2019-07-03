Hogan Lovells Talks: Africa Making an Impact

Over the last year, we’ve seen mixed reports from the continent of Africa. From the appointment of Sahle-Work Zewde as Ethiopia’s first female President; to the unexpected, but peaceful, rescheduling of Nigeria’s Presidential elections and to the climate issues highlighted by Mozambican cyclones, it’s been an eventful period.

Whilst growth overall remains robust, the leading markets of Nigeria and South Africa are facing lacklustre GDP and Nigeria has still not signed-up to the Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The region arguably needs a catalyst to jolt it into the high-growth optimism that saw it ‘rising’ in 2011.

At its sixth annual Africa Forum, global law firm Hogan Lovells is set to start the dialogue between a select audience of senior business leaders, influencers and decision makers on what this catalyst could be.

From local investment to taking strategic advantage of the new scramble for Africa and the 4th industrial revolution to the creation of well-managed manufacturing and agro-processing – the event will give delegates an opportunity to share, discuss and debate on the theme: Africa Making an Impact.

Confirmed speakers will include Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman at Massmart and Aspen Pharmacare; Payal Dalal, Vice President of Global Programs at Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth and Amol Prabhu, co-head of Banking Africa and Chief Representative Office at Barclays; as well as Andrew Skipper, Partner and Head of Africa Practice at Hogan Lovells, to name a few.

Prof Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Africa Import Export Bank (AfreximBank) will be the opening keynote address.

Hogan Lovells is widely recognised for collaborating with and facilitating business, leading thought-provoking discussions, and leveraging its exceptional pan-African and global networks. This event brings all of those qualities together.

Speaking ahead of the Forum, Andrew Skipper commented: ‘This is our 6th Africa Forum and I am delighted that it is now one of most sought after Africa tickets in London. This year we’re expecting over 300 leading players in the African market to join us at the Merchant Taylors Hall in London to discuss “Africa Making an Impact”.

We have a fantastic range of expertise and experience in our speakers and panellists covering everything from financial inclusion to intra-African trade, globalisation to technological innovation, logistics, value addition and much more. This is an event not to be missed.”