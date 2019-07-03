Gbajabiamila Sets up Ad hoc Committee to Review Standing Orders

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has inaugurated a 10-man ad hoc committee to review the Standing Orders of the House.

Gbajabiamila who made the announcement yesterday at the plenary in Abuja, said that the committee would be headed by Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo).

The speaker, however, did not announce the principal officers of the House as expected by some members.

Explaining the delay in the announcement, a member of the Ad hoc Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Osun) explained that there was need for further consultations.

Salam said that there was need to consult members and to ensure that the selection process of the principal officers was in tandem with the rules of the House.

Reacting to the announcement of principal officers of the Senate, the legislator said that unlike the Senate which consists of 109 members, the house was made up of 360 members.

He, however, said that the principal officers would be announced before the end of the week.