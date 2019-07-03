Alaibe Condoles with IG, Dickson, over Attack on Police Station

Esther Oluku

A former Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and pioneer Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Timi Alaibe, while condoling with the Inspector General of Police (IG) and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has condemned the deadly attack on Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station near Yenogoa, Bayelsa State on Monday July 1, 2019.

The attack which left the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Mr. Ola Rosanla, dead also claimed the lives of three other police officers while others were seriously injured.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, Alaibe said no amount of provocation or frustration by any individual or group of persons could justify the bloody act which he said has shattered the peace of the state which the governor had tried to build and sustain over the years.

“This is a sad commentary on our state and Nigeria as a whole. To launch an attack against a law enforcement agency is bad enough but to kill four serving officers at their duty post is unimaginable.

“This attack and death speak to the level of insecurity in the country and at the same time, the reduction of human life to a state of nothingness. No Nigerian and indeed no human being deserve to be slaughtered in this manner. To the families of the departed, accept my deep condolences.

“More appalling is the unconfirmed report that among those killed was a pregnant policewoman. It was also reported that various rifles, ammunitions and police uniforms were carted away by the assailants in the attack which took place in the early hours of Monday.

“The perpetrators of this crime must not go unpunished. They have brought bloodshed to our doorsteps. If they can attack a police station and kill policemen on duty, then all of us are vulnerable. Every citizen and resident of the State must cooperate with the security agencies in the investigation of this incident to ensure that those involved are brought to justice.

“My unreserved sympathy goes to the families of the deceased, the Inspector General of Police, the Governor of Bayelsa State, the Commissioner of Police and the entire men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force who labour day and night to ensure that we sleep in safety.

“I implore all of us to ensure that those involved in this criminal act do not go unpunished. They must not be allowed to enthrone a culture of violence and impunity in our State. The family of the deceased deserve justice—not just in words but in reality. Therefore, the citizens, security agencies and the Federal Government must view what has happened as a challenge that must not be brushed aside.

“As we mourn these fallen heroes, let us rise and declare in no uncertain terms that this must not happen again in Bayelsa State and Nigeria. As a law-abiding people, let this situation not provoke us into unlawful acts. We must remain obedient to constituted authorities and cooperate fully with those handling the investigation,” he said