Wimbledon: Teen Shocks Venus Williams in First Round

Fifteen-year-old American qualifier Cori Gauff caused a stunning upset yesterday by defeating five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round.

World number 313 Gauff beat Williams – 24 years her senior at 39 – 6-4 6-4.

Fellow American Williams had won four Grand Slam titles – including two at Wimbledon – before Gauff was born.

“It’s the first time I have ever cried after winning a match,” said Gauff, who previously said Venus and sister Serena were her “idols”.

“I don’t know how to explain how I feel.

“I definitely had to tell myself to stay calm, I had to remind myself that the lines are the same lines, the courts are the same size and after every point I told myself ‘stay calm’.”