Organisers Announce New Date for GOtv Boxing Night 19

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have announced 21 July as the new date for the 19th edition of the event, which was initially scheduled to hold on 14 July.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Tuesday, the organisers said the event has been moved by one week to allow boxers additional preparation time, as some of those billed to fight at the event also have sub-regional title bouts for which they need to train well, as GOtv Boxing Night 19 is a tune-up platform for those soon-to-come fights.

“Some of the boxers have been contacted for title bouts in the West African sub-region on soon-to-be announced dates and they need an extra week to adequately prepare and recover in addition to the preparation time in between GOtv Boxing Night 19 and their next fights.

“GOtv Boxing Night has put Nigerian boxers in demand on the continent and it is our responsibility to ensure that boxers are in tip-top shape for local and international bouts, which is why we have moved the event by one week,” said the statement.

GOtv Boxing Night 19 will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium and feature nine bouts, including two all-female encounters.

The biggest of the fights will see e international welterweight challenge duel between Rilwan “Babyface” Babatunde of Nigeria and Eden Biki of Ghana. The lightweight category will see African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto “Joeboy” Joseph, take on Tope “Berinja” Agboola, while Hammed “Ese Hammed” Ganiyu will face West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu.

The featherweight division will attract plenty of attention with the fight between national champion, Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje, and former ABU champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman.

In another duel, the cracking Tope “TP Rock” Musa will be up against Kazeem “The Light” Oliwo. Others on the bill are Akeem “Sugar Boy” Olaiwola vs Waheed “Showmax” Shogbamu; Adeyemi “Spirit” Adekanla vs Isaac “I Star” Chukwudi, Adedeji Abiodun vs Cynthia Ogunsemilore and Rodiat Yusuf vs Rodiat Ibrahim in the female category.