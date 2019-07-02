OPEC Re-elects Nigeria’s Barkindo as OPEC Secretary General

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), yesterday in Vienna, re-elected Nigeria’s Mohammed Barkindo as Secretary-General for another three-year tenure.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers, better referred to as OPEC + also approved a nine-month extension for the global oil cut.

Barkindo, born April 20, 1959 in Yola, Adamawa State, was first elected on August 1, 2016. He had previously served as OPEC Acting Secretary General in 2006.

He represented Nigeria on OPEC’s Economic Commission Board during from 1993 till 2008. Barkindo was the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from 2009 to 2010.