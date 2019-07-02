Obaseki’s job creation drive: EdoJobs, GIZ commence training for 100 youths

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) in collaboration with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH’s Skills Development for Youth Employment in Nigeria (SKYE) programme has commenced training for 100 youths in Computer Aided Design (CAD).

The CAD training is focused on Architecture, Mechanical and Electrical Engineering, Interior Design and Project Management.

Chief Executive Officer, Riverbank Technologies and Engineering Services Limited, Mr. Ayoola Jolayemi, said the training for youths will help in addressing unemployment in Edo State.

He noted that at the end of the training, participants will have the chance to become self-employed, employ other persons and contribute to wealth creation in the state.

He said the first phase of the training which is scheduled to last for a month, would be for 100 persons, with 20 participants each to be trained on Architectural CAD, Mechanical CAD, Electrical CAD, Interior Design and project management.

Jolayemi urged the trainees to be focused and determined, adding that the programme offers them the opportunity to be gainfully employed.

He added that the training on Architectural CAD, Mechanical CAD, Electrical and Interior Design will focus on 2-dimensional designs before the participants will then move on to the use of 3D auto-CAD.

He explained that at the end of the programme, examinations will be conducted for the participants (70% practical and 30% theory).

Jolayemi expressed appreciation to the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, GIZ and EdoJobs for providing the opportunity for youths to learn in-demand skills in the state.

A consultant with Edojobs on skills development and entrepreneurship, Mr. Olaniyi Omole, said the programme is robust and will link the participants to various high-profile companies where their services are needed for employment.

He noted that EdoJobs is not only focused on training but also engaging with a number of high-profile companies in the state where the trainees will be matched for employment at the completion of their training.

One of the trainees, Miss. Irabor Naomi Princess, a graduate of Madonna University, Okija, who enrolled for the Electrical CAD programme, expressed appreciation to the state government for the opportunity, adding that she was excited to be among those benefiting from the SKYE programme.