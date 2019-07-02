First Bank Marks CRS Week

First Bank of Nigeria Limited,p has announced that the third edition of its Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) week is billed for July 1st and 6th 2019, in the six geopolitical zones of the country and the bank’s business locations in Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Senegal, Sierra Leone, DR Congo and The United Kingdom. The bank in a statement said the 2019 edition was themed: Ripples of Kindness, Putting You First.

The CR&S week was driven to amplify the bank’s culture of “Employee Giving & Volunteering Programme,” with a focus on reinforcing the values of the Bank’s SPARK (Start Performing Acts of Random Kindness) initiative through a wide range of strategically designed activities. SPARK is a values-based initiative designed to raise consciousness that promote kindness to one another.

Amongst the activities to be carried out in the course of the week is the Nice Comments Day; a day set aside to foster words of encouragement, support and kindness to people around you, regardless of ones’ familiarity or close ties. The Bank recognises that kind words are largely instrumental to lighting up one’s day and also bringing out the best in one.

Speaking on the Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) Week 2019, the Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of FirstBank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, said: “Our 2019 CR&S week is aimed at reinforcing FirstBank’s corporate culture of encouraging giving and volunteering among its employees and the larger society.

“We believe that every act of kindness goes a long way in leaving an indelible impact in the life of people which indeed underscores why it is important for everyone to Start Performing Act of Random Kindness. No matter how little, every act of kindness indeed makes the world a better place.”