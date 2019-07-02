Finally, Buhari Approves Sack of NHIS Boss, Usman

Martins Ifijeh

Eight months after sending the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Yusuf Usman on compulsory leave, President Muhammadu Buhari has now approved the termination of his appointment.

His compulsory leave on October 31, 2018 followed recommendations of report by an independent fact-finding panel which found him to have breached administrative protocols governing NHIS.

In a statement made available to THISDAY last night, and signed by the Director of Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, Boade Akinola, President Buhari has therefore replaced him with Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo as the new Executive Secretary.

Akinola said: “Similarly, President Buhari also approved the dissolution of the Governing Board of NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary in the ministry to exercise full powers of the council pending the constitution of a new board.

“President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Andreas Ihekweazu as Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The appointment is in line with the provisions of section 11(1) (3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (Establishment) Act, 2018,” she added.