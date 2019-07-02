FG Pledges to Sustain Administration of Criminal Justice Act’s Gains

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal government has assured that it would continue to engage critical stakeholders in the Justice Sector, in order to build on the gains recorded by the implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) in Nigeria.

Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, made the pledge on Tuesday, at the opening of a 3-Day Network of Justice Sector Reforms Teams Conference in Ado Ekiti.

Apata, who is leading the committee on justice reform, said that his ministry with the support of development partners would continue to drive ACJA in order to promote the rule of law in Nigeria.

Represented by the Director, Criminal Justice department, Mrs Maria Austin-Odigie, the Solicitor General of the Federation, who doubles as the Chairman, Justice Sector Reform Coordinating Committee (FJSRCC) hinted that Ogun and Rivers state has joined the league of reform states, saying the number of states has since increased to 29.

While reiterating its committee’s readiness to continue with its nation-wide train the trainer workshop for the institutions covered by Section 29, 33 and 34 of the ACJA, he appealed to the state reform teams to continue to use the adopted templates and protocol in their respective states.

In his address, the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi noted that the meetings provided a practical framework for the sharing of ideas and important developments in the administration of justice in Nigeria.

Represented by the Chief Judge and Attorney General of Ekiti state, Olawale Fapouhunda, the governor pointed out that his state has evolved a reform agenda capable of meeting the expectations of the people in order to promote fair and equal access to justice for all.

He said, “lndeed in my view, the most important objective of this initiative is the sharing of information and expertise of the situation of justice sector reform in our states.

“For us in Ekiti State, the reform of the administration of justice system is not simply a theoretical concept or one that is all about law and justice.

The workshop which was organized by the ministry in conjunction with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ROLAC) project is funded by the European Union and implemented by the British Council.