Eagles Return to Training as Mikel Doubtful for Clash with Ghana

After Nigeria suffered an embarrassing 2-0 defeat to debutants Madagascar in their last Group B match of the ongoing AFCON 2019, Rohr led Eagles back to training yesterday to begin plotting how to make amends.

However, Captain of the team John Obi Mikel who suffered a knock during the clash with Madagascar on Sunday is not likely to be fit for Nigeria’s next game of the tournament on Saturday in Cairo.

There is no confirmation yet even as speculations are rife here that Nigeria is likely to take on Ghana’s Black Stars in the Round of 16.

The former Chelsea star was substituted after 59 minutes of the better to be forgotten 2-0 loss to the Islanders.

Eagles medical team will determine whether Mikel will be able to play in the Round of 16 tie.

Bursapor defender Abdullahi Shehu is yet to recover from a hamstring complaint.

The Franco-German gaffer who admitted at Sunday’s post-match press conference that there were injury concern in the Nigerian team was quick to say that SC Paderborn 07 full back Jamilu Collins has recovered and will likely get a starting shirt.

Ola Aina was deployed as a left-back in all the group matches only because Collins had been on the sidelines after suffering a training ground injury on June 21.

”I am still confident because we have everybody now fit only Shehu perhaps. We have recovered Collins, our left-back with a left foot,” said Rohr.

”We will be able to have Ndidi in good fitness after 45 minutes of rest, Iwobi is very fit, one more match today for Ighalo, ninety minutes and Musa also, we’ll have more rhythm in the offensive department.

”Now we are waiting for our opponent, we don’t know yet. We are preparing very well for the next match, I am still confident because I have a team who can play much better than they did today.”

The Super Eagles recovery session on Monday lasted for about one and a half hours.