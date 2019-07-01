Wike Tasks NYSC Members on Entrepreneurship

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has advised members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), deployed to the state to take advantage of the dynamic programmes provided in the course of the NYSC service to become future entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

Wike said the NYSC which is packaged with skill training and developmental programmes is a veritable platform for youths to become innovative and versatile in being productive in the areas of entrepreneurship.

The governor gave the charge recently during the swearing-in ceremony of Batch ‘B’ members at the orientation camp in Norwa-Gbam, Tai council area.

Represented by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government (SSG), Dr Tammy Danagogo, Wike advised the corps members not to take for granted the three weeks orientation programme as it provides important physical, emotional and psychological intelligence to enable them meet up with the challenges of the service year and beyond.

He added that the NYSC scheme has immensely contributed to the development of rural areas across the country, and enjoined them to follow the footsteps of their predecessors who had made concerted effort through community development projects across the state.

The governor further advised the corps members to follow the disciplinary measures of camp rules “if youths must be leaders of tomorrow, then they must learn to abhor social vices such as corruption, cultism, tribalism, ethnic bigotry, religious intolerance, violence and indiscipline.”

He thanked the management and staff of NYSC for sustaining the synergy with the state government for the smooth running of the scheme, and promised that the camp auditorium would be completed soon.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Chinwendu Chukwu, thanked the state government for the continuous support for the success of the programme and stated that a total of 2,626 corps members have reported to the camp.