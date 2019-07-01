SEL Capital Launches Customer Experience Centre

SEL Capital Limited has launched Customer Experience Centre (CEC) to improve and deliver exceptional experience for its clients.

In a statement, Managing Director/CEO of SEL Capital Limited, Mr. Segun Opaleye, said the launch of the centre provides a great opportunity for the financial services firm to effectively attend to all of its customers’ enquiries, requests as well as address their complaints.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of our Customer Experience Centre (CEC) at Still Earth Capital Finance. The CEC has been set up to promptly receive and attend to all your enquiries, requests and complaints,” the statement added.

“Equipped with the latest technology, product knowledge and effective customer handling skills, our customer service officers are available to deliver a unique experience each time you contact us for enquiries, requests and complaints about our products and services,”it explained.

Opaleye, said the company would continue to provide exceptional service experience to clients and financial partners, while enhancing the growth and success of their businesses.

He said SEL Capital offers financial advisory services, wealth management, investment advisory services and funding solutions to individuals, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs), corporate institutions, government and High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs).

According to him, the company is committed to becoming a gateway and catalyst for mobilizing capital for growth and development across Africa.

He said clients can make enquiries on the company’s services including but not limited to consumer finance, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) funding and structured finance. They can also enquire about the company’s project finance, financial advisory and wealth management services.

Opaleye also said the company provides investment advisory to HNIs adding that the HNIs have their buyers’ value which SEL Capital has to go for, by providing them the needed solution.

He said SMEs can also get advice on how to establish Letters of Credit (LCs) and be guided on issues around corporate governance adding that understanding the customers’ business was one of the easiest ways to meet their needs.

He said: “For us, the business model is very clear. You really cannot advise customers if you do not know their business. That is why understanding the customers’ needs and business model remain a priority for us in our drive to build wealth for our clients”.

He said that SEL Capital will continue to distinguish itself by providing exceptional services that will help customers achieve sustained growth in their businesses.