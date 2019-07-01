Promote Peace, Unity in Nigeria, Osun Speaker Admonishes Journalists

The Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Mr. Timothy Owoeye, on Monday urged journalists to eschew stories that could cause chaos or unrest in the state and the country at large.

Owoeye spoke while hosting the management members of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation who paid him a courtesy visit at the Assembly Complex in Osogbo.

He said the role of the media in promoting good governance in the country could not be overemphasised and urged journalists to always promote peace and unity.

Owoeye said information, as the heartbeat of democracy, must be well disseminated to enlighten the public on the importance of democracy and good governance.

“The media should uphold the unity of the country and enlighten the people on the importance of sustaining democracy and good governance at all times,” he said.

Earlier, the Director General of the corporation, Mrs Adejumoke Akinjiola, had assured Owoeye of quality coverage and reportage of the Assembly’s activities to the people of the state.

Akinjiola stated that the station would continue to promote and project the development projects of the state government. (NAN)