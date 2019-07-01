Omo-Agege Mourns NGE Deputy President

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has commiserated with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) over the death of its Deputy President, Mallam Umar Tundunwada.

Omo-Agege, who expressed sadness at the death of Tudunwada in his condolence letters to the NGE and Kano State Government, said it was unfortunate that the experienced and widely travelled journalist died in the auto accident on his way from an official engagement in Abuja.

While praying for the repose of the soul of the dead, he said the death has created a vacuum in journalistic reporting especially in Nigeria’s democratic setting that needs the informed interventions of the likes of Tudunwada.

His letter reads: “I received with sadness, the shocking news of the death of the Deputy President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Umar Tudunwada, in an accident.

“Tudunwada, who until his death, had worked for various local and international media organisations, was returning from a meeting of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria ( BON)when he met his untimely death.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his immediate and extended families as well as the good people of Kano State as I pray God to rest his lovely soul in perfect peace.

“Let me also extend my deepest condolences to the Nigerian Guild of Editors over this irreparable loss. Tudunwada’s untimely passing has, no doubt, created a vacuum especially at this period of our democratic journey.

“May God console us and may He guide and protect us all.”