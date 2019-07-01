NGE Mourns as Deputy President Dies in Kano Road Crash

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has expressed sadness at the news of the death of its Deputy President, Malam Umar SaiduTudun Wada.

According to a statement signed by NGE President, Mrs. Funke Egbemode and General Secretary, Mrs. Mary Atolagbe, the ace broadcaster died yesterday June 30, 2019 following a car crash on his way from Abuja to Kano.

Tudunwada was on his way back to Kano from Abuja where he attended Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) meeting when he met his end.

He was on the vehicle with one of his wives; a daughter and the driver when the accident occurred 30 kilometres away from Kano metropolis.

The former deputy president of NGE was a media aide of former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, twice and a former Assistant General Manager with Freedom Radio Group.

Mallam Umar Saidu was the immediate past Managing Director of Kano State Radio Corporation and was at one time a Principal Editor at the then CTV, now Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV).

He was a broadcaster with Voice of America, freelance correspondent with Hausa and English services of Deutsche-Welle and also Editor, Concern Magazine.

The deceased served twice as Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He also served as Secretary, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Kano State Council.

The Guild wishes to condole with the family of Malam Umar SaiduTudun Wada, especially his wife, Aisha, who was a former Deputy President of the NGE and the management and staff of Radio Kano.

Malam Umar Saidu would be greatly missed by his family, professional colleagues and friends around the globe.

A committed family man and broadcast journalist per excellence, he was elected as the Deputy President of the Guild during its last biennial convention in May this year.

We pray that almighty Allah console the family of our departed colleague and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

