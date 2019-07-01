Netherlands, Sweden Secure Tickets to Tokyo 2020

Netherlands and Sweden have completed the European line-up at the Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Tokyo 2020 after setting up a semi-final against each other at the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™

The Oranjeleeuwinnen defeated Italy at the weekend to ensure they would head to a Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for the first time, an accomplishment that coach Sarina Wiegman described as “a dream come true.” Headed goals by Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt secured the history-making 2-0 victory in Valenciennes.

They were joined by Sweden after they saw off Germany in their own France 2019 quarter-final. The Germans took the lead through Lina Magull, before goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius turned the game around for the Blagult, who head back to the Olympic stage after their silver medal last time out at Rio 2016.

The two join Great Britain, who will compete at a Women’s Olympic Football Tournament for only the second time as a unified team of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.