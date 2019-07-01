Halogen Security to Unveil New Operating Companies

Sunday Okobi

The management of Nigeria’s foremost security risk solutions company, Halogen Security Company Limited, has announced plans to formally unveil details of its transformation into a digital group, as it is set to offer technology-centred security risk solutions.

The brand launch event, which is scheduled to hold on July 5 in Lagos, is expected to attract Halogen’s top clients, notable CEOs, select invitees from top multinational businesses across different sectors of the economy, regulatory agencies, industry associates and a cross section of Halogen staff.

The Halogen transformation unveiling event will also be used to launch Halogen Group six operating companies.

Speaking on the grand unveiling of its transformation, Halogen Group Managing Director and CEO, Wale Olaoye said: “Management and staff of Halogen are excited to announce its rebirth. For nearly three decades, we have had the honour of being trusted by a vast majority of Nigeria’s top businesses, public organisations and individuals, as their preferred security risk solutions provider. Their trust and satisfaction with our differentiated solutions delivery approach have made us Nigeria’s and indeed, West Africa’s most sought after security company. With Halogen’s transformation, we are yet again staying true to our tradition and heritage of innovation leadership.

“In this journey of radical redefinition, our singular focus and goal has been the complete rebuilding of Halogen in step with the increasing complexities and changing nature of security risks in today’s digitally connected, open and continuously volatile world.”

Olaoye noted further that with the transformation, Halogen has invested aggressively in developing the infrastructure and tools to provide end-to-end security solutions that comprehensively address the security risks which businesses and individuals and indeed Nigeria face today. With the evolution of a digitally connected, open and continuously volatile world, security risks and needs have changed in step with deep and radical changes in lifestyles and business dynamics.

Halogen further explains that in response, it embarked on an aggressive programme of business re-engineering, necessitating deep and profound changes in the way the company designs and delivers security risk solutions.