Aruna Quadri Joins Gewo’s Fold

After more than ten years with Joola, Aruna Quadri formally joined another Germany-based kit firm – Gewo on a three-year renewable contract.

The Nigerian is expected to be kitted for the next three years and he will be paid monthly allowance based on his world rating by Gewo.

Quadri who remains the best ranked African table tennis player in the world was with Joola for more than a decade, but decided to team up with Joola based on the interest showed by the company led by its founder – Wolfgang Sohns .

According to Sohns, Gewo decided to sing the Nigerian following his conduct on and off the table. “Aruna Quadri is such a fantastic player who exhibits the qualities of our brand. We are aware of his popularity in Nigeria and Africa as well as large followership across the globe and this also endeared us to him. He has shown to be a good ambassador of table tennis wherever he goes. He is calm and sociable and for us at Gewo, we value these qualities and that is why we have decided to team up with Aruna Quadri after initially having the Nigeria national team in our fold,” Sohns said.

The contract was facilitated by Chairman of WEO Allsports, Wahid Oshodi, who facilitated the switct described the new deal as a new vista for the Nigerian.

“Aruna Quadri is a global brand and those who appreciate the qualities of this young man are ready to go all out and sign him. This is another leap for Aruna Quadri toward his preparation and readiness for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. We are happy for him and we hope this will surely rub off on his performance on table being the highest ranked player in the fold of Gewo,” Oshodi said.

Gewo was founded 120 years ago and has since developed into one of the leading manufacturers of table tennis tables.