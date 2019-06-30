Obaseki eulogises late Eugene Attah, assures work to commence on Okpella-Ososo Road

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured that construction work will commence on the Opkella-Ososo Road at the end of the raining season.

Obaseki disclosed this at a reception held in honour of late Mr Eugene Attah, in Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Edo State.

He said the road is being designed while construction work would commence during the dry season, noting that fixing the road would ease traffic to venue hosting the Ososo Festival.

“We want to construct a road from Okpella to Ososo to ease the traffic that usually builds up during the Osusu Festival. The design work for the road is in progress and construction work will commence in the dry season,” he said.

Obaseki described late Eugene Attah as a man who will be remembered for the durable legacies he left behind, adding, “One legacy he left for his children is education. He gave them the best education he could afford and all his children are doing well.”

Late Attah, according to the governor, lived a successful life with a son who rose to become the current Managing Director of the Nigeria LNG Limited.

He noted, “For an Edo man to be the MD of NLNG, it says a lot about his father and we are here to pay him the last respect and celebrate the life he lived.”

In his remarks, first son of the deceased, Mr Tony Attah, said his father lived an exemplary life, noting, “He was a peacemaker, and a very likeable person who never had enemies and never kept malice. He taught us hard work, discipline, fear of God and to be contented with what we have.”

“My father was an enigma, he was not rich but was wealthy in terms of the number of lives he touched with the little resources,” he added.