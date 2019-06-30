Like Osinbajo, Like Buratai

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo reportedly said last week at a gathering of Nigerians in the United States, that the security situation in the country was not as bad as being painted and that indeed some of the stories of kidnapping were actually exaggerated.

This however came about a week after the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai also said one of the reasons the war against insurgency appeared seemingly intractable was because his men at the warfront were no longer showing sufficient commitment to the cause.

Although the VP had denied saying the kidnap stories were exaggerated, adding that he was quoted out of context, Buratai too had since come to say he was misquoted. Don’t these men have something in common? The truth about what unites them is their capacity for dishonesty, hypocrisy and mischief. They are products of the same institution.