Idahagbon-led EPM, thugs plot to disrupt peace in Edo with Police, DSS cover

There are plans by the Edo Peoples Movement led by Henry Idahagbon and hired thugs to disrupt peace in Benin City, the Edo State capital on Monday, July 1, under the cover of Police and Department of State Security (DSS) officials deployed from Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), checks have shown.

The plot, it was gathered, was hatched during a meeting held at Mega Touch of Klass Hotel, in Ihama, GRA, Benin City, where thugs gathered to strategise on how to cause mayhem in the state, as a last resort in the wake of public condemnation of their campaign of calumny against the state government.

The meeting was convened by the trio of Idahagbon, Osakpamwan Eriyo and Samson Osagie, who have continued their blackmail against the state government over the refusal to share public funds to them and other greedy politicians.

A source, who was privy to discussion at the meeting, said the plan is to deploy violence as a bargaining chip, adding that it would be executed with the cover of Police and DSS operatives deployed from Abuja.

According to him, “The discussion at the nocturnal meeting centered on how to cause violence in the state as the state government has refused to accede to the demands of the politicians.

“The major flashpoint, according to the plan, is the State Assembly Complex. It would be a repeat of what transpired in Abuja recently where masked DSS operatives stormed the streets. That is what is likely going to play out. But we are watching.”

The source added that a lot of efforts went into the plan and that it was regrettable that the men are resorting to violence and public disturbances which had been banished in the state for a long time.

Recall that the EPM led by Henry Idahagbon has been at the forefront of plans to deny Governor Obaseki a second term ticket, with their major grouse being that the governor has refused to share state funds to the few greedy politicians in the state.