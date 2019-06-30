All Set for Aremo Olusegun Osoba’s 80th Birthday

How time flies. The young visionaries and energetic statesmen of yesterday are becoming the grand patriarchs of today as a storied generation of men and women who have defined the third and fourth republics nears their endgame. One of the foremost of his class, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, will be celebrating 80 years on planet earth in the coming weeks and high society can barely wait to mark the occasion with the elder statesman.

Fondly called Akinrogun by his hundreds of disciples, Aremo Olusegun Osoba will clock 80 on July 15, 2019 and his close friends and associates are not about to let the day pass by without a huge celebration that is sure to shake the whole of Ogun State to its foundations. Even though the details of the planned festivities remain sketchy at the moment, however, all signs are pointing towards an elaborate shindig that will celebrate all aspects of the veteran politician’s life, career and contributions to humanity.

Osoba, the forerunner who dignified journalism and stood shoulder to shoulder with the movers and shakers of high society when he was a younger man, has also indelibly engraved his name as one of the best political tacticians. He paved the way for many who thought politics and the media were oil and water that should not or could not meet. What he wrote about in many a scathing editorial, he boldly walked into politics to activate in practice. He is regarded by most as the best governor of the Gateway State since inception of the fourth republic.

Chief Olusegun Osoba started his career in journalism in 1964 working with the Daily Times as a trainee reporter covering crime stories and by 1966, he was the diplomatic correspondent of the Times. He became news editor in 1968, deputy editor of the Sunday Times in 1971 and deputy editor of the Times in 1972. In August 1975, he became the Editor of the Daily Times of Nigeria, then left the firm in November 1975 to take up the task of General Manager of the Ilorin-based Nigerian Herald. He returned to the Times in 1984 as the managing director.

Aremo Olusegun Osoba who climbed to the post of Managing Director at Daily Times before winning elections as Ogun governor in the truncated third republic is a classy man who understands the language of fashion. Very urbane and cosmopolitan, he has aged well, with his outfits getting better by the year. Out of power, he remains relevant and respected.