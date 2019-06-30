Again, Siju Iloyomade Illuminates Women’s Paths With HWILS

Pastor (Mrs) Siju Iluyomade wife of Pastor Idowu Iluyomade of Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish in Victoria Island has always been very stylish and great fashionista with penchant for good jewelry laced with gold and very expensive diamond. During any service at the church considered as the richest parish in Nigeria, the stunningly beautiful woman is always the cynosure of all eyes, and she incessantly causes stirs whenever she steps out.

The elegant woman is epitome of glamour and panache. Her wardrobe, comes the best collection of the most expensive lace fabrics. She takes her time to ensure that no one matches her in that aspect and she has become a role model in that sector. Society Happenings gathered that the well-travelled lady has a passion for shopping in the world’s most expensive shops around the world. The woman is simply a reference point in fashion world, she leads while others follow at the distant.

But if you think the lawyer by profession’s life is all about fashion, then you don’t know anything about the beautiful woman.

Society Watch gathered that the preacher’s wife is not all about bijouterie neither self-conceited. Dr. Siju also has a passion for womenfolk and things that would elevate them.

Inspired by her dream to encourage and equip today’s woman, Siju floated the Arise Women, a faith-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), committed to accelerating nation building through the empowerment of women in the society. Through this platform, Siju has helped thousands of women at the grassroots to access free medical care and educate them on the promotion of good health.

Long known to have nurtured all these charitable hopes, Siju institutionalized Handmaidens Women In Leadership Series, HWILs, to build intentional leaders. Through the platform, professional and career women are equipped with critical skills and invaluable networking resources for growth through shared stories and utilises conferences, workshops, and seminars to showcase women leaders in the society and facilitate an environment for other women to be galvanized into action from their experiences. The maiden edition was held in 2016 and two other editions have run successfully.

The 2019 edition of the Leadership Series was held on Tuesday, June 25. The massive Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos was filled to the capacity with thousands of women, young ladies and female students as participants. They all converged for the annual special event which had heads of blue chip companies, intelligentsia, and business magnates as special guests.

With the theme: ‘Leading Women Building Legacies’, Siju, as an accomplished women’s right and gender equality advocate, believes that as women, in building legacies, there are many obstacles on their way. But it is time that women stood up for themselves.

United States-based Nigerian-born renowned Hematology Oncologist and Walter Palmer Distinguished Professor in Medicine and Human Genetics at the University of Chicago, Dr. Olufunmilayo Olopade opened the floodgate of the seminal discourse as the keynote speaker.

On the panel to continue sharing their stories are other accomplished women including Prof. Sade Ogunsola, Prof Enase Okonedo, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Dorothy Atake, TY Bello, Morin Desalu, Joke Silva, Kofo Akinkugbe, Adesua Onyenokwe and Yimika Adeboye, managing director of Cadbury Nigeria, who gave an inspiring closing remark. “Our objective is to challenge more women to take on the position of responsibilities in line with scriptural principle and ensure that we impact out homes, businesses and societies positively in growing our nation,” said Siju. There were also in attendance first ladies of Lagos, Ogun and Edo States, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun and Mrs. Betsy Obaseki respectively, as well as Mrs. Salamatu Gbajamiala, the wives of the speaker, House of Representatives. They all gave rousing and inspiring speeches that moved the participants.

For those who have been a part of Siju’s eventful life, particularly the City of David’s women congregation, they would agree that they have learned a few tricks from the mother of three. Siju, 55, is a lawyer by profession with over 30 years post call experience and has been in legal practice with her husband Idowu Iluyomade since 1987, as a Founding Partner in their firm, Iluyomade and Co.