Starlife, Area 10, Debut on StarTimes

StarTimes have announced the addition of popular Bollywood Channel, StarLife to its list of channels, especially for the entertainment of its subscribers who enjoy Bollywood content. They also made the announcement of a new channel, Area 10 which is a station with original local contents and flavour to entertain their viewers and give them something more inline with an everyday life.

Addressing a press conference recently, the Brand & Marketing Director, Qasim Elegbede said StarLife will showcase only the best family dramas, blockbuster movies, series, celebrity dance shows and more on Channel 500/550.

Also speaking, the Content Marketing Manager, Bose Adewara noted that all the programmes on StarLife are relatable to practical life in Nigeria and are in English, making it easy for Nigerian audience to follow.