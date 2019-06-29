Ebute Writes UK Parliament, Solicits Arms, Technology to Fight Insurgency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Senate President, Senator Ameh Ebute, has written the United Kingdom (UK) parliament, soliciting for modern arms and technology as the country fight against insecurity.

In a letter addressed to Hon. Kemi Badenoch, Member of Parliament (MP), representing Saffron Walden constituency, a copy of which was made available to THISDAY yesterday, Ebute commended the previous interventions of the British government to battle the terrorism scourge, but said that more can still be done.

He explained that over the past years, the Nigerian military, especially the Nigerian Army had been doing an impressive job in taming and routing out the Boko Haram insurgents.

Ebute noted that while he could not say the counter-terrorism strides of the military had met the targeted results, the total victory against Boko Haram terrorists as Nigerians anticipated was being frustrated by the interest and sponsorship of insurgents in the country by deadly terror sects domiciled in the Middle East.

The letter read: “I am delighted to have the privilege to write to UK Members of Parliament (MP) through you. Accept the fondest greetings from me and Nigerians.

“My motivation of writing the House of Commons through you is my conviction that our lamentations would receive a wider attention in the UK Parliament in recognition of your unique position as Vice Chairman, Conservative Party for Candidates. It is also, spurred by your crystal interest and likewise, the entire British Parliament to assist Nigeria overcome the besieging insecurity challenges in the country.

“I believe the facts on the disgusting security challenges assailing Nigeria are already known to all. But let me briefly recount that insurgencies and insurrections appear to have become intractable security problems in Nigeria.

“However, in the last four years, Nigerian Government and her Armed Forces have tirelessly fought the scourge of Boko Haram to a standstill. The Nigerian Military has been able to reclaim back her territories under the captivity of Boko Haram insurgents and freed thousands of abducted Nigerians held captive in various secret camps by the terrorists.

“Nevertheless, like I stressed earlier, the recorded victories of the Nigerian Government against Boko Haram so far have not reached the point of final extermination of these Islamic militant group.

“Rather, what we have seen in recent months is the resurgence of Boko Harm, with a resilience and sophistry of weaponry, which I believe has slowed down the pace of the final annihilation of the Boko Haram in Nigeria, despite the struggles of our competent Armies.

“I am strengthened by the recent parley in January 2019 anchored on the issue of Boko Haram in Nigeria, which you and your colleagues in the House of Commons interacted mutually. I learnt the discussion ended with a promise of the Parliament to lobby and or, prevail on appropriate authorities in the United Kingdom beginning with the UK House of Commons to support the Nigerian Government with military technology gadgets/weapons to fight this global threat to humanity.

“And this is now the time to take steps in this direction before ISWAP (Boko Haram) entrench its tentacles; completely annihilate and dislocate the civilian populations within the Lake Chad region including citizens of Cameroon, Niger, Chad and Nigerian Republics.

“I make this profound plea, believing that the strength, competence and dexterity displayed by the Nigerian military in standing out to terrorists these years show determination to overwhelm terrorists if adequately supported. So, with the empowerment of Nigerian troops with modern technology weapons of warfare, I am sure, the regrouping of terrorists under the auspices of ISWAP will be crushed instantly,” Ebute stated.