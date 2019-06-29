Cheki.com.ng Introduces Systems for Transparent Purchase, Sale of Cars in Nigeria

Cheki.comng, the pioneering digital marketplace for cars in Nigeria, has successfully launched its first set of products that are primarily aimed at improving buying and sale of cars in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Gbenro Dara, who introduced the major advancement to journalists during the week, said it was part of their long-term plan of making the car buying process easy for Nigerians.

Dara said the two financial technology products, which were launched in the first and second quarters of this year, are the Cheki Finance; a quick car loans service; and the Cheki True Price, which is a tool for car price comparison.

The CEO said the Cheki Finance aims to ease the financial burden of acquiring both new and used cars, explaining that car buyers could apply for loans to purchase cars being sold onCheki.com.ng, and this can be done at the click of a button. The second product, Cheki True Price aims to foster price transparency and help car buyers get value for the money they intend to spend on acquiring cars.

He said True Price shows the price range that a car falls within and goes on to compare this price range with the price that a car seller is asking. This proves to be a valuable tool for car shoppers as it helps them get value for their money.

“Our strong commitment to customer-centricity is what has allowed us to remain a top player in Nigeria’s automotive market for almost a decade. In furtherance of our efforts, we’re investing more in technology solutions that help our users to overcome the most prevalent challenges as regards car acquisition,” Dara said.

He said over the years, Cheki.com.ng has continually made efforts to innovate its processes, products and packages and also in the development of technology solutions that improve the buying experience of car buyers in Nigeria. In addition to its fintech solutions, the platform also provides car user reviews and car buying concierge services.

Cheki Finance is a car loan service designed to effectively meet the financing needs of car buyers in the country. This service aims to provide car buyers with quick car loans for the purchase of Nigerian used cars, foreign used (Tokunbo) cars, or brand new cars that are available on its website; Cheki.com.ng. Cheki is offering the exciting car loan service in collaboration with top-rated financial institutions in Nigeria at a very conducive terms and conditions and convenient interest rates.

Giving more details about the company’s background, Ikenna Oyenta, Cheki.com.ng marketing campaign manager said that, Cheki is a digital marketplace for quality vehicles.

The platform provides car buyers with a wide variety of quality cars and supports car purchasing with a range of supplementary services that include car loans, insurance, and car buying concierge. Cheki also provides private car sellers and car dealerships of all sizes with qualified leads and buyers. The company has been in the business of of providing intermediary services to prospective vehicle buyers in the past six years.