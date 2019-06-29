Cameroon Set to Tackle Ghana  

As the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon look ahead of today’s encounter with the Black Stars one member of the defending champions technical crew, Jean-Alain Boumsong, has said the Indomitable Lions were determined to beat Ghana in their second group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt as they look to keep their title defence on course.

Clarence Seedorf’s outfit, who dispatched Guinea-Bissau in their opening group match, are set to take on the Black Stars at the Ismailia Stadium today.

Ghana need to recover from a disappointing 2-2 stalemate with Benin on Tuesday. “We are optimistic because we came to defend our title,” Cameroon-born former France international Boumsong told Goal. “We saw the Ghana versus Benin game which was good. They are our next opponents and they are superior to Guinea Bissau.

“As cup holders, we have to put in lots of seriousness to be able win against them, especially Ghana.”

Saturday’s clash will be the second successive meeting between Ghana and Cameroon at AFCON following a semi-final showdown two years ago. At Gabon 2017, the Lions walked away with a 2-0 victory en route to winning the title.

“Ghana played very well against Benin,” Boumsong added.

“They are one of the favourites of this tournament. They press together. When they have the ball, they use it very well.

“The Ayew brothers (Andre and Jordan) are in shape. I mean the entire team is in good shape. Technically they are very well, tactically they are all together.

“I think they will do well in this competition, but of course we hope to have a good game against them.

“We will think about it and set up our strategy for that game.”

Five-time champions Cameroon currently top the table in Group F, two points ahead of Ghana and Benin.