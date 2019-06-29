252 Notorious Shila Gang, 68 kidnappers Arrested in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola



In a bid to curtail the high rate of kidnapping and other forms of criminalities, the Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has revealed that 68 kidnappers and 252 suspected notorious Shilla gangs were arrested and detained in police custody.

The governor said, the arrest was done within three days of expiration of the deadline given to the criminals to surrender and get morally integrated into the society.

Fintiri who spoke through his Director General Media and Communications, Mr. Solomon Kumangar on Friday, during a press conference held at the Press Gallery Government House, Yola.

Kumangar disclosed that some of the shilla gangs numbering over a hundred, had voluntarily surrendered for rehabilitation adding that the governor had given security operatives a marching order to arrest those who failed to comply.

The Director General also said the Fintiri had directed the payment of matching grant to the Universal Basic Education Commission UBE to be able to access N8.2b Basic Education Stimulus.

Kumanger further explained that the funds would serve as the springboard upon which free and compulsory education would be instituted in the state which would lead to a concomitant increase in school enrollment and address the lingering conundrum of out-of-school children in the state.

He added that the Fintiri-led government would rehabilitate 5,000 schools in the next six months for the development of education sector in Adamawa.

The DG said Governor Fintiri had placed premium on health and education sectors, in addition to approving the establishment of stock shops in the 21 local government areas to enable farmers access farm inputs without tears.

Kumangar further disclosed that Governor Fintiri had moved to revamp local government councils after eight years of near neglect by granting them full autonomy for grassroots progress and development.

He stressed that the Fintiri led government has embraced due process; transparency, justice and accountability.

Kumangar argued that within one month in office and in spite of lean resources, governor Fintiri has been able to fine-tune the fortunes of the state.