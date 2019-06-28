Sunusi, Udoh to Receive Eunisell Boot Award Friday

Sunusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh will receive their Eunisell Boot Awards and N2 million each for scoring 10 Goals respectively, at 2018/19 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Eunisell values a goal at N200,000.

Ibrahim who was first to arrive Lagos Thursday afternoon from Abuja said: ” I’m happy to be in the Centre of Excellence to receive the prestigious Eunisell Boot.

“Its a dream come through for me and reward for my hardwork.

“I want to use this medium to thank Eunisell as they have placed value on every player in the domestic league.”

For Udoh, “I was delighted when I read online that Eunisell will reward Sunusi and I for emerging top scorers despite the fact that I lost out on cards.

“I say a big thank you to Eunisell for the award, as there’s now a reward scoring goals.

The Eunisell Boot Award holds at the Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.