PayPorte New Website to Focus on Fashion, Lifestyle

Mary Nnah

PayPorte Global Systems, Nigeria’s first Omni-channel retail company, has launched a redesign of their website, payporte.com; featuring more unique contemporary designs and interface.

The completely redesigned website offers shoppers a wider variety of fashion and lifestyle products to reflect the brand’s new tagline “More Than Shopping, It’s a Lifestyle”.

The new website which officially went live for shopping on Monday, June 24, 2019, embodies aesthetic enhancements, improved functionality to provide a smooth shopping experience and enhanced navigation to help shoppers easily find and shop products faster and easier.

www.payporte.com offers a trusted, frictionless and smooth checkout experience; wide variety of trendy and urban fashion and lifestyle products for the style forward young men and women as well as presents functional and integrated social media buttons for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Twitter to foster multi-channel shopping experience for shoppers.

Speaking on the new innovation, the Chief Executive Officer, PayPorte, Eyo Bassey, said, “We are excited about our newly redesigned website which is far more improved than the updated version of the old site released last year.

“We took a lot of customers’ feedback into our business strategy and this led us to take certain strategic decisions including suspending the old site so as to effectively redesign a new one from scratch for improved shopping experiences for our customers.”

“We believe the new site will offer greater shopping experience to our customers as we continue to provide them with top quality products that meet their fashion and lifestyle needs”, Bassey added.

The website compared to the updated version of the old site released July 2018, has a clean uncluttered design, improved functionality and is stocked with trendy fashion pieces focused on the Company’s new direction as a fashion and lifestyle company.

The payporte.com website has an entirely new look and features such as improved and dynamic product images, WhatsApp shopping, instalments payment plans, dynamic products images, among others.

“In line with our promise to provide the best quality products to our customers, we have partnered with top fashion brands in the world to stock new products.

“Our goal is to be the one-stop-shop retail store for urban fashion and lifestyle products in Nigeria and Africa hence we have made our store available online and offline as well”, said Head of Product Management, Payporte, Adenike Bankole.

PayPorte commenced business activities in 2014 as an online store with the highest quality of products to meet needs.

The company recently transformed into an Omni-channel retail company to meet market realities with a greater focus on fashion and lifestyle products, in addition to changing its tagline from “Your Preferred Online Store” to a more fashion and lifestyle-focused phrase “More Than Just Shopping, It’s a Lifestyle”.

PayPorte prides itself in its affordable products varieties, timely delivery, quality products, highly skilled and friendly customer care representatives and quick doorstop delivery, anywhere in the world.