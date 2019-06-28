Makinde Harps on Yoruba Unity

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has said that the Yoruba people must remain united if they hoped to achieve the much-desired growth in the Southwest.

The governor stated this at the public presentation of an autobiography, titled ‘Awo’, said that without unity there cannot be development.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the governor decried the security challenges in the Yoruba-speaking states and in the nation in general.

He said collaboration and exchange of ideas among the Southwest states would enhance efforts geared towards tackling the insecurity.

He also urged the Yoruba to remain united, adding that by speaking in one voice, the forces of darkness attempting to overwhelm the region would be defeated.

Also speaking at the public presentation, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (III), said that vices such as kidnapping, harassment from herdsmen and other criminality have enveloped Yoruba land.

He said: “What is worrisome is that most of the herdsmen perpetrating these criminal activities are alleged to be non-Nigerians, but migrants from some West African countries.

“The Yoruba are proud of their harmonious relationship with indigenous Fulani.”

The monarch also stated that the solution to the current security challenges lay in the restructuring of our federal system, noting that the central government was too powerful.

Also speaking at the event, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said that the Yoruba were against the federal government’s proposed cattle ranches in the Southwestern states and

other

Yoruba–speaking towns and villages in Kogi and Kwara States.

He also cautioned governors of the region against ceding any portion of their land for the purpose of cattle ranch, adding that everyone must close ranks to tackle insecurity.

Some of the dignitaries at the event included: the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Alaafin of Oyo, Prof. Bamiji Akintoye,

a representatives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; and the Chairman of African

Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu; among many other Yoruba leaders.