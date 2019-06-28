LMSN Grand Finale Holds August 4 in Lagos

Mary Nnah

The Luxury Model search Nigeria (LMSN), a competition that seeks to discover the next female leader, will hold its grand finale which is set to hold on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

LMSN, organisers says it is different from the usual beauty pageant and model search as it stands as a platform where young and intelligent ladies can break into the fashion and entertainment industry.

Brain behind the pageant, Suzzie Odeniyi, popularly known as Suzzie D, who is also the CEO of Celebrity Network said, “The Luxury Model Search Nigeria would be a model search/beauty pageant with the end goal of finding that one girl that will be a leader with exemplary qualities asides beauty.”

“LSMN can be said to be the search for a girl with beauty and brains who can stand on her own and knows what she wants”, she added.

The LMSN competition which began its auditions across Nigeria, on June 22 starting from Port Harcourt, moves its train to Abuja on June 29, 2019 while the final audition will hold in Lagos on July 6, 2019. At the end of all the auditions, 20 girls will emerge as finalists and move on to the grand finale.

The winner will win 1 Million naira alongside an international modelling contract with Suzzie D Celebrity Network, while the first and second runner up will win, N500, 000 and N250, 000 respectively.

The uniqueness of the LMSN competition lies in the fact that it welcomes girls of any size or weight unlike other pageants and modelling competitions that are restricted to a certain size.

The other requirements for LMSN asides being beautiful, smart and Nigerian are that the ladies should not be less than 5 feet 8, must have no tattoos, be between the ages 16 to 25 as well as be unmarried and available to travel internationally.

The most amazing part of the competition is that anyone who fits the criteria can attend and participate in the auditions for free, as the registration forms are totally free. So, if you have always wanted to be a model and at the same be an advocate for change, now is the time to make a move at no cost at all.