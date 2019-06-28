Bauchi NDLEA Seizes 4,465kg of Cannabis, Other Drugs

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Bauchi Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has said that it seized a total of 4,465kg of cannabis, substances and drugs in the state in 2018.

The State Commander of the agency, Mr. Segun Oke, while disclosing this to journalists, gave the breakdown as follows; cannabis 2,035kg, psychotropic substance 1,290kg and other drugs 722kg.

Oke was speaking during an interactive session with the media as part of the activities marking the 2019 International Day against Drugs Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking.

The United Nations had in 1987 declared June 26 of every year as the commemorative day of the declaration.

The Bauchi NDLEA officer recalled that the command during the year under review undertook activities, mostly preventive through awareness creation, and corrective measures such as search, arrest, seizure, and in some cases prosecution, to curb drug menace in the society.

According to him, the command in the coming year will also carry out activities such as sensitisation in places of worship, parks, schools, and engage youths, traders and other stakeholders, as well as synergise with other law enforcement agencies for support to the command.

The commander revealed that his command had nine other operating commands across the 20 LGAs of the state to monitor porous points bordering the neighbouring states of Plateau, Gombe, Kano, Jigawa and Kaduna.

“When you talk about drugs, the most sensitive thing is supply, that is to make sure that those drugs are sufficiently prevented from coming in, so our deployment is conscious of these border lines”, he said.

He explained that the Bauchi command also embarked on staff development programmes with a view to sharpening and preparing officers for the tasks that will arise as a result of the deployment to operational offices.

The coming year, he further disclosed, will see the engagement of stakeholders in seminars and workshops, as the command will also synergise with other law enforcement agencies such as police, civil defence, DSS, and the Army.

“These agencies have their specific roles, but we need to expose them to some of the things we do, that they may find in the course of their specific roles as a support to us”.

Oke therefore called for cooperation from all stakeholders, especially the press, in the fight against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking.