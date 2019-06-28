Amaechi Raises the Alarm over Plot to Smear Him

Esther Oluku

The immediate past Minister of Transportation, and former Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Thursday raised the alarm over a plot to smear his image.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, Amaechi alleged “ a deceitful plot and plan of the planners and executors of this ominously funded campaign is to tarnish the towering status; and do as much damage as possible to the character and reputation of Amaechi in the hearts, minds and eyes of members of the public, using both traditional and online (social) media.

Amaechi decried the conspiracy of a campaign targeted at putting him and a member of his immediate family in a questionable position in the internal affairs and operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

According to the statement, the said scheme was designed and intended to bring disrepute and opprobrium to his character and reputation.’

“In respect to the NDDC, the defamation campaigners intend to create, make and push to the public space all sorts of speculative and baseless allegations against Amaechi; from the ridiculous, to the puerile and completely bizarre stories backed with distorted, phony and fake documents.

“For clarity, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is not involved in anyway, in the management and operations of the NDDC. We wish to alert members of the public of the hawking presence and devious plots of these ‘Operation Destroy Amaechi’ campaigners.”

“Specifically, we want to notify and appeal to both traditional media and online (social) media practitioners to be wary of the insidious shenanigans of these purveyors and hawkers of fake news that is solely intended to deceive the public and destroy the sterling record of many years of meritorious public service by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.”