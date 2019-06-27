Zenith Bank Women B’ball: Teams Intensify Preparation ahead Tip off

Some of the teams campaigning in this year’s Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League have continued to intensify their preparations ahead of the season expected to tip off on Monday July 1.

Players of one of the teams expected to vie for honours this year, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Women Basketball Club of Lagos are currently in camp training as they prepare for their second season in the league.

The Shade Olukoya Queens as the team is called took the league by storm last season and narrowly missed out on a place on the continent after losing the third place game which saw them finish fourth.

Speaking with reporters during one of their training season, the Vice-captain of the team, Oluchi Nzekwe, said they were ready to perform better than they did the last time.

“Last season we just came together with few weeks to the start of the season and we were able to achieve what we did,” she said.

“This time around, we have been training so hard and looking forward to the start of the season. We are not looking forward to qualifying for the playoff alone, but targeting a continental slot.

“We are not under any pressure because apart from having a young team, we now have some experience players in the team which will help us to achieve our goal.”

Dolphins, Oluyole Babes and the defending champions, First Bank are also in their respective camps warming of for the start of the season.

Meanwhile, the sponsor of the league, Zenith Bank Plc, has reiterated their commitment to supporting Nigeria youths especially through sports.

The new CEO of the bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the outfit was always committed to boost sports in the country as part of its social responsibilities to Nigeria.

The Nigeria Basketball Federation in a release earlier this month fixed July 1 as the start of the women’s league and July 8 as the start of the male league. Both competitions are billed to serve as preparatory events for the men and women’s AfroBasket respectively.