Tambuwal Allocates Portfolios to Cabinet Members

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has allocated portfolios to members of his cabinet.
According to a statement issued by Abubakar Shekara, Director General, Media and Public Affairs to the State Governor on Thursday, former Sultanate Counsellor, Alhaji Isah Bajini Galadanci, was allocated the Information portfolio while a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, was given the Finance portfolio.
Dasuki was the chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Navy in the 8th Assembly, while Galadanci is the immediate past Commissioner for Higher Education and onetime Gubernatorial candidate in the state on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2011.
Others assigned portfolios include former Governor Attahiru Bafarawa’s son, Sagir Bafarawa, who will be in charge of Environment while the Ministry for Local Government will be overseen by the State Deputy Governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan’Iya.
The statement said that the governor expressed confidence in their capabilities to be part of the team that will deliver satisfactory service to the people. “
He prays Allah to guide them in their new tasks, individually and collectively,” it stated.
Below is the full list of commissioners and their ministries:
1.Hon. Muhammad Arzika Tureta: Ministry of Agriculture
2. Hon. Usman Sulaiman Danmadamin-Isa: Ministry for Rural Development
4. Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki: Ministry of Finance
5. Hon. Abdulkadir Jeli Abubakar III: Ministry of Home Affairs
6. Prof. Aisha Madawaki Isah: Social Welfare and Community Development
7. Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu: Ministry of Religious Affairs
8. Prof Abdulkadir Junaidu: Animal Health and Fisheries
9. Hon. Bello Abubakar Gwuiwa: Basic and Secondary Education
10. Dr. Shehu Kakale: Budget and Economic Planning
11. Hon. Mohammed S. Arewa: Culture and Tourism
12. Bashir Gidado: Commerce and Trade Development
13. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa:
Environment
14. Prof Bashir Garba: Higher Education
15. Dr. Mohammed Ali Inname: Health
16. Hon. Isa Bajini Galadanci: Information and Orientation
17. Hon. Sirajo Marafa Gatawa: Land and Housing
18. Dr. Kulu Haruna: Science and Technology
19. Col. Moyi Garba Rtd: Careers and Security Matters
20. Hon. Bello Bala Bodinga: Youths and Sports Development
21. Hon. Kulu Sifawa: Women and Children Affairs
22. Hon. Umar Bature: Water Resources
23. Hon. Engnr Salihu Maidaji: Works
24. Hon. Sani Bunu Yabo: Establishment and Service Matters
25. Hon. Bello Aliyu Goronyo: Solid Minerals
27. Hon. Aliyu Balarabe Dandinmahe: Energy and Petroleum Resources
28. Ministry for Local Government to be overseen by His Excellency, Hon. Munir Muhammad Dan’iya, Deputy Governor of Sokoto State.